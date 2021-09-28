Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >Companies >News >KKR to sell $300 mn stake in Max Healthcare

KKR to sell $300 mn stake in Max Healthcare

Max Healthcare Ltd
1 min read . 09:33 PM IST Swaraj Singh Dhanjal

KKR affiliate Kayak investments Holdings Pte Ltd is selling as much as 63.47 million shares or 6.57% of Max Healthcare at an indicative price range of Rs350-369.7 apiece

Mumbai: American private equity major KKR is selling a 6.5% stake in Max Healthcare Institute Ltd, worth $300 million or Rs2,220 crore, in a block trade, according to deal terms seen by Mint.

KKR affiliate Kayak investments Holdings Pte Ltd is selling as much as 63.47 million shares or 6.57% of Max Healthcare at an indicative price range of Rs350-369.7 apiece, a discount of as much as 5.3% to the closing price of the scrip on Tuesday.

As of 30 June, Kayak Investments held a 47.24% stake in Max Healthcare.

Investment banks Citigroup, Jefferies and Kotak Securities are advising KKR on the transaction.

