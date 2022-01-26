KKR to tap Wella for Europe’s biggest dividend payout since 2017

The market isn’t typically in favor of dividend recapitalizations -- where borrowers refinance existing debt and pile on more for a shareholder payout -- preferring investors to keep equity in a credit and have skin in the game. The fact that the existing loan is rallying and price talk for the new debt has tightened are signs of the robust demand for loans. Unlike most corners of the credit world, loans have floating-rate structures, which are attractive when the prospects for interest-rate hikes are high.