KKR’s Virescent Renewable Energy Trust raises $62 million

“The AIMCo Infrastructure group manages a portfolio of over CAD $9.6 billion in investments, comprising primarily long-term equity positions in Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development-based infrastructure assets. These assets typically provide essential services to the public, have an operating history, and are either regulated or have highly contracted revenues with potential for long-term capital appreciation. AIMCo infrastructure investments are intended to match long duration real return asset characteristics with inflation-indexed pension liabilities," according to the statement.