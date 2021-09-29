Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Companies >News >KKR’s Virescent Renewable Energy Trust raises $62 million

KKR’s Virescent Renewable Energy Trust raises $62 million

Premium
Photo: Reuters
2 min read . 01:00 AM IST Livemint

  • VRET raised the amount from a group of foreign and domestic investors, led by AIMco
  • Canadian funds have been placing significant India bets and represent the so-called patient capital, which seeks modest yields over time

Virescent Renewable Energy Trust (VRET), India’s first renewable energy infrastructure investment trust (InvIT) from KKR’s Virescent Infrastructure has raised $62 million from a group of investors led by Alberta Investment Management Corporation (AIMCo), the firms said in a statement.

Virescent Renewable Energy Trust (VRET), India’s first renewable energy infrastructure investment trust (InvIT) from KKR’s Virescent Infrastructure has raised $62 million from a group of investors led by Alberta Investment Management Corporation (AIMCo), the firms said in a statement.

InvITs manage income-generating infrastructure assets, typically offering investors a regular yield and a liquid method of investing in infrastructure projects. The Union budget presented earlier this year exempted dividend payments made to real estate investment trusts (REIT) and InvITs from tax deduction at source and enabled debt financing of InvITs and REITs by foreign portfolio investors.

InvITs manage income-generating infrastructure assets, typically offering investors a regular yield and a liquid method of investing in infrastructure projects. The Union budget presented earlier this year exempted dividend payments made to real estate investment trusts (REIT) and InvITs from tax deduction at source and enabled debt financing of InvITs and REITs by foreign portfolio investors.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

“VRET has raised 4.6 billion ($62 million) from a group of foreign and domestic investors. Leading the transaction, on behalf of its clients, is Alberta Investment Management Corporation, one of Canada’s largest institutional investment managers," the firms said, according to a joint statement.

Canadian funds have been placing significant India bets and represent the so-called patient capital, which seeks modest yields over time. India fits the risk profile given that green energy markets here have matured from the early risk stage. Some of the major Canadian investors in India are Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec, Brookfield Asset Management, and Ontario Municipal Employees Retirement System (OMERS).

AIMCo has around CAD $123 billion of assets under management and invests globally on behalf of 32 pension, endowment, and government funds from the province of Alberta.

“The AIMCo Infrastructure group manages a portfolio of over CAD $9.6 billion in investments, comprising primarily long-term equity positions in Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development-based infrastructure assets. These assets typically provide essential services to the public, have an operating history, and are either regulated or have highly contracted revenues with potential for long-term capital appreciation. AIMCo infrastructure investments are intended to match long duration real return asset characteristics with inflation-indexed pension liabilities," according to the statement.

MINT PREMIUM See All
Premium

How to prevent auto-debit failures from 1 October

Premium

Cadila needs more than its vaccine to tempt investors

Premium

Why the govt's borrowing cut failed to soothe the bond market

Premium

The price we pay for costly crude oil

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!