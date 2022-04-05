NEW DELHI : Men’s innerwear and loungewear brand XYXX, has got Indian cricketer KL Rahul as its first ambassador as well as an investor in the company.

The company said this will strengthen its online presence and robust geographical expansion in previously untapped markets with the cricketer as the face of their marquee categories. In June 2021, the company had raised ₹30 crore in series A funding from Sauce.vc, DSG Consumer Partners and Synergy Capital Partners. Rahul has joined the firm as an investor for an undisclosed amount.

XYXX is a home-grown brand that specializes in innerwear and loungewear for men, made from naturally-sourced, eco-friendly fabrics. The brand sells the products through its own website as well as on Amazon, Myntra, Flipkart and Ajio.

Yogesh Kabra, founder of the firm, said, “KL Rahul is an Indian cricket sensation, who has always let his hard work and achievements do the talking. He exemplifies the brand belief of trusting your instinct. In addition to being a world-class sportsman, he is also the perfect embodiment of the young, discerning Indian man, who keeps it real, both on and off the pitch. “

Commenting on the partnership, KL Rahul said that he was excited to be a part of the brand’s journey. “Their attention to detail, ideologies and ethos, all backed by innovation that shows in their exceptional product range—all speaks for itself and has been nothing short of extraordinary," he said.

According to a report by SMIFS Industries, PAGE Industries, Lux Industries Ltd, Dollar Industries Ltd, Rupa & Company Ltd are some of the largest players in the segment in India. The research said that the Indian innerwear market was valued at ₹320 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11% in the ten years to ₹897 billion by 2028.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.