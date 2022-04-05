KL Rahul invests in innerwear brand XYXX

KL Rahul invests in innerwear brand XYXX1 min read . 05 Apr 2022
- The company said this will strengthen its online presence and robust geographical expansion in previously untapped markets
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
NEW DELHI : Men’s innerwear and loungewear brand XYXX, has got Indian cricketer KL Rahul as its first ambassador as well as an investor in the company.
NEW DELHI : Men’s innerwear and loungewear brand XYXX, has got Indian cricketer KL Rahul as its first ambassador as well as an investor in the company.
The company said this will strengthen its online presence and robust geographical expansion in previously untapped markets with the cricketer as the face of their marquee categories. In June 2021, the company had raised ₹30 crore in series A funding from Sauce.vc, DSG Consumer Partners and Synergy Capital Partners. Rahul has joined the firm as an investor for an undisclosed amount.
The company said this will strengthen its online presence and robust geographical expansion in previously untapped markets with the cricketer as the face of their marquee categories. In June 2021, the company had raised ₹30 crore in series A funding from Sauce.vc, DSG Consumer Partners and Synergy Capital Partners. Rahul has joined the firm as an investor for an undisclosed amount.
XYXX is a home-grown brand that specializes in innerwear and loungewear for men, made from naturally-sourced, eco-friendly fabrics. The brand sells the products through its own website as well as on Amazon, Myntra, Flipkart and Ajio.
Yogesh Kabra, founder of the firm, said, “KL Rahul is an Indian cricket sensation, who has always let his hard work and achievements do the talking. He exemplifies the brand belief of trusting your instinct. In addition to being a world-class sportsman, he is also the perfect embodiment of the young, discerning Indian man, who keeps it real, both on and off the pitch. “
Commenting on the partnership, KL Rahul said that he was excited to be a part of the brand’s journey. “Their attention to detail, ideologies and ethos, all backed by innovation that shows in their exceptional product range—all speaks for itself and has been nothing short of extraordinary," he said.
According to a report by SMIFS Industries, PAGE Industries, Lux Industries Ltd, Dollar Industries Ltd, Rupa & Company Ltd are some of the largest players in the segment in India. The research said that the Indian innerwear market was valued at ₹320 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11% in the ten years to ₹897 billion by 2028.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!