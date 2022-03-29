Knives out in India: Zomato needs to expand the menu, quickly

Investors may be nervous about moving decisively into expensive new businesses when the overall global economic picture is murky. But building adjacent businesses like quick commerce is important for Zomato to keep customers, delivery personnel, stores and restaurants within its ecosystem—especially given how aggressively the competition is moving in. Softbank-backed Swiggy, Reliance Retail-backed Dunzo, and Y Combinator-backed Zepto are burning millions of dollars in quick grocery delivery.