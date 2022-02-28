MUMBAI : The newly appointed Sebi Chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch is no stranger to the workings of either the public sector or private sector.

Often remembered as an ICICI Bank veteran, she has spent bulk of her career in the private sector. Which makes her uniquely placed as compared to her predecessors in understanding the pulse of the markets. Her four-year stint as the whole-time member in charge of the funds divisions and surveillance ensures she already knows the regulator’s key priorities.

Her career boasts massive experience in the capital markets and banking industry.

In 1989, she started as a Project Finance Analyst in ICICI Bank where she then went on to become the Executive Director of the private lender with a career spanning 20 years.

She was part of the fab six. At one stage, after KV Kamath, who was then the CEO of the bank, the next few positions were all occupied by women. She launched home finance and web trading. She quit ICICI Securities as its chief executive in 2011 and was succeeded by Anup Bagchi.

She soon headed over to Singapore to work as head business development at Greater Pacific Capital, then Shanghai City as a consultant with New Development Bank. She is the Founder-director of Agora Advisory Pvt Ltd based out of Singapore.

Buch was appointed as a whole-time member in April 2017.Her tenure was extended in April 2020. She demitted the office of the whole-time member in October 2021. She headed the division of collective investment schemes, surveillance and investment management (this includes mutual fund and alternate investment funds).

Market participants who interacted with her often describe her approach as progressive and perhaps not always sticking to the required regulatory processes.

She was perhaps instrumental in ensuring a consultative approach by the regulator on key policy reforms.

“Her interactions with industry often gave the impression that the regulator is listening even while imposing stringent regulations," said a chief executive at a financial services firm.

She holds a Masters in Business Administration (MBA) degree from Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad. while she did her under graduation from St Stephens college in Delhi. It is from IIMA where she was chosen by KV Kamath.

Apart from that, she was also the non-executive director at Zensar Technologies, InnoVen Capital India Pvt Ltd, Idea Cellular Ltd, Max Healthcare and Gabelhorn Investments Pte Ltd.

