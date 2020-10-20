Knowledgehook raises £13.5m in Series A to expand globally

New Delhi: Maths learning platform Knowledgehook has raised £13.5m Series A equity funding, led by a UK-based EdTech investment fund with participation from Mesoamerica’s Alexandria Corp., Nelson Education, Ideal Ventures, and Nicoya Ventures. This latest round of financing follows Knowledgehook’s 2016 seed round that included John Abele’s North Point Ventures.

Canada-based Knowledgehook’s technology is used by over 100,000 schools around the world, and harnesses the power of data to track where each student is on their math journey. Their programmes connect a child’s at-home learning with in-school education, providing real-time insights on learning gaps. This empowers teachers to develop a child’s understanding of the math concepts related to their challenges, enabling them to adjust instruction and monitor progress.

“Knowledgehook was inspired by my own struggle with math as a child. Having the right, personalised guidance makes all the difference and every student deserves to have a teacher who has access to the best pedagogical tools, and parents who have insights into their learning challenges," said Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Knowledgehook, Travis Ratnam, adding that the platform will pull together a 360 view on a child’s learning journey enabling people around them to improve their experience and outcomes"

Knowledgehook’s AI-enabled platform supports schools across the US, Mexico, and the UK. By 2021, it aims to extend its reach to 50 million students globally. “We have received growing interest for our technology and expertise to be applied to other subjects and we look forward to expanding our solution to empower more educators and support the learning of students to become the problem-solvers of tomorrow," added Ratnam.

As the covid-19 pandemic continues to impact the world, remote learning has become the new normal with ed tech platforms becoming the main beneficiary.

“The pandemic has heightened the need for digital solutions that focus on building teacher capacity to deliver high-quality math instruction both in classrooms and in remote learning environments. Knowledgehook, designed to empower educators, is this next generation of EdTech," says Ratnam.

