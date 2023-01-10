Kochhars get interim bail in fraud case

On 23 December, the CBI arrested the Kochhars. Subsequently, it also arrested Venugopal Dhoot, who is also an accused in the case. In its FIR filed in 2019 under sections of the Indian Penal Code related to criminal conspiracy and the Prevention of Corruption Act, the CBI had also named Deepak Kochhar-managed Nupower Renewables, Supreme Energy Pvt. Ltd, Videocon International Electronics Ltd, and Videocon Industries Ltd as accused, in the loan fraud case. The CBI filed an FIR alleging that Chanda Kochhar as the CEO and MD of ICICI Bank had sanctioned credit facilities of ₹3,250 crore to Videocon Group companies promoted by Dhoot in violation of Banking Regulation Act, RBI guidelines, as well as the private lender’s credit policy.