Kochhars get interim bail in fraud case

NEW DELHI :The Bombay high court on Monday granted interim bail to former ICICI Bank chief executive and managing director Chanda Kochhar, and husband Deepak Kochhar in the Videocon loan fraud case, saying their arrest was not in accordance with the provisions of law.
The bench led by Justice Prithviraj Chavan and comprising Justice Revati Mohite Dere ordered their release on a bail bond of ₹1 lakh each, for a period of two weeks.
“The petitioners will co-operate in the investigation conducted by the respondent, the CBI and shall attend the office of the CBI, as and when summoned," the court said.
The court also slammed the CBI. “What was the reason to arrest the petitioners after four years is not spelt out in arrest memos. The reason given in the arrest memos to arrest the petitioners... appears to us, to be casual, mechanical and perfunctory clearly without application of mind," it added. The matter is listed for 6 February.
The court was hearing a plea by the Kochhars alleging “illegal" detentions by the CBI in a case of alleged irregularities in loans sanctioned to the Videocon Group by ICICI Bank.
In their petition, the Kochhars alleged that the arrest was without prior sanctions under the Prevention of Corruption Act (PCA) and sought directions from the high court to set their remand orders aside.
“The reason mentioned is that the petitioners have not co-operated and given true and correct disclosure. The same cannot be a ground for arrest," the court observed.
“It is incumbent on the judicial officer authorising detention under Section 167 Cr.P.C, to be first satisfied that arrest made is ‘legal’ and in accordance with law and that all constitutional rights of the person arrested, are satisfied. This is not an empty formality", the judges said in a 49-page order.
“In fact, when an accused is arrested and produced before the concerned court, it is the duty of the said judge to consider whether specific reasons have been recorded for arrest, and if so, prima facie, whether those reasons are relevant and whether a reasonable conclusion could at all, be reached by the officer," they said.
On 23 December, the CBI arrested the Kochhars. Subsequently, it also arrested Venugopal Dhoot, who is also an accused in the case. In its FIR filed in 2019 under sections of the Indian Penal Code related to criminal conspiracy and the Prevention of Corruption Act, the CBI had also named Deepak Kochhar-managed Nupower Renewables, Supreme Energy Pvt. Ltd, Videocon International Electronics Ltd, and Videocon Industries Ltd as accused, in the loan fraud case. The CBI filed an FIR alleging that Chanda Kochhar as the CEO and MD of ICICI Bank had sanctioned credit facilities of ₹3,250 crore to Videocon Group companies promoted by Dhoot in violation of Banking Regulation Act, RBI guidelines, as well as the private lender’s credit policy.
