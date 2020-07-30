Kodak craziness is captured in one word: really?

To turn that into an investment thesis for Kodak, you have to believe that the medicine will finally succeed in a well-controlled trial, or that off-label prescriptions will be common. You have to think that the company, which has been out of the drug business for decades, will be able to retrofit factories and significantly ramp up production before vaccines or more effective treatments emerge. You have to believe that the company can compete on cost giants that have been in this business for decades or that Congress will pass a mandate handing it a market.