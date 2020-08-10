Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home >Companies >News >Kodak shares plunge after $765-mn US govt loan deal hits hurdle
A worker cleans a Kodak booth

Kodak shares plunge after $765-mn US govt loan deal hits hurdle

1 min read . 10 Aug 2020 Akanksha Rana , Reuters

  • As a consequence of U.S. government blocking a $765 million loan to the company, its shares fell by 40%
  • U.S. President Donald Trump said last week the government would investigate the circumstances of the announcement of the loan

BENGALURU : Shares of Eastman Kodak Co fell about 40% on Monday and were on track for their worst single-day decline after the U.S. government blocked a $765 million loan to the company, which was going to make drug ingredients for use in possible COVID-19 vaccines, because of "alleged wrongdoing" by executives.

Shares of Eastman Kodak Co fell about 40% on Monday and were on track for their worst single-day decline after the U.S. government blocked a $765 million loan to the company, which was going to make drug ingredients for use in possible COVID-19 vaccines, because of "alleged wrongdoing" by executives.

The U.S. International Development Finance Corp (DFC) was slated to grant the loan to Eastman Kodak, which is looking to move deeper into the pharmaceutical arena.

The U.S. International Development Finance Corp (DFC) was slated to grant the loan to Eastman Kodak, which is looking to move deeper into the pharmaceutical arena.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

But alarms were raised after senior Democratic lawmakers asked federal regulators to investigate securities transactions made by the company and its executives around the time it learned it could receive the government loan.

U.S. President Donald Trump said last week the government would investigate the circumstances surrounding the announcement of the loan.

"Recent allegations of wrongdoing raise serious concerns," U.S. International Development Finance Corp (DFC) said late on Friday in a tweet.

The company's shares have soared more than five-fold, with retail traders on the popular Robinhood trading app piling into the stock since DFC announced it would sign a letter of interest to provide the loan to the company.

More than 900 million shares have exchanged hands since the loan announcement, nearly 12 times the company's outstanding shares.

Shares of the company were down 39.50% at $9 in pre-market trading on Monday.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated