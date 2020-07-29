Kodak shares surge 2,441% after drug shift

Kodak, the storied photography giant whose business and shares were devastated by the switch to filmless cameras, gained as much as 655% on Wednesday, triggering at least six halts for volatility along the way. More than 110 million shares traded hands, more than 23 times its typical volume. The company’s value climbed to $1.99 billion as of 10:25 am in New York, after closing on Friday shy of $100 million.