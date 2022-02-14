Kohinoor Group buys 32 acres in Pune from Goel Ganga Group

Vineet Goyal, joint managing director, Kohinoor Group, said, "Kohinoor Group Pune confirms purchase of 32 acres in Pune’s upcoming IT hub of new Kharadi (Wagholi) to develop a premium residential and IT office project along with a reputed school and lifestyle amenities. Wagholi is the perfect location for the project we will develop there, since it has an IT-driven clientele looking for superior offerings with state-of-the-art facilities and amenities."