Kohl’s suitor wants to buy the chain by selling Kohl’s properties
- Franchise Group seeks to finance its $8 billion bid using a strategy that failed for Toys R Us and others
Kohl’s Corp. beat back activists and is in talks to be sold for around $8 billion. But its suitor could bring a new set of challenges for the department-store chain.
Franchise Group Inc., which owns The Vitamin Shoppe, Pet Supplies Plus and other retailers, said it has entered into a three-week exclusive negotiation period to acquire Kohl’s for $60 a share. Franchise Group said it would kick in $1 billion, but most of the deal will be financed by selling Kohl’s real estate.
There are no guarantees the two sides will reach a deal.
Franchise Group, which mainly owns franchise businesses, is smaller than Kohl’s with a market capitalization of about $1.5 billion. The deal structure that Franchise Group is proposing—selling real estate and adding on debt—has caused problems for other retailers and was seen as contributing to the bankruptcies of Mervyn’s LLC, Shopko Corp. and Toys “R" Us Inc.
Franchise Group didn’t respond to requests for comment. Kohl’s declined to comment.
Sen. Tammy Baldwin (D., Wis.) has come out against the transaction, which involves a major employer based in her state. “I continue to urge Kohl’s to reject any offer that dramatically increases debt, sells off assets, increases shareholder payouts at the expense of reinvestment, or puts Wisconsin workers and communities at risk by increasing the chance of a bankruptcy—and I fear that this transaction could do all of those things," she said.
Kohl’s operates more than 1,100 stores, mostly located in strip centers. As of January, it owned 410 locations, leased 517 properties and had ground leases on another 238 stores.
Selling and leasing back real estate appeals to investors because these transactions bring an influx of cash. But the leases sit on a retailer’s books as debt and the subsequent rent payments reduce profit margins. That can place pressure on the bottom line, particularly if sales slow.
Neil Saunders, managing director of research firm GlobalData Plc, said selling real estate would make Kohl’s vulnerable to rising rent and property costs. It could also expose Kohl’s to potential credit downgrades, making borrowing costs more expensive. And with additional debt to service, Kohl’s would have less money to invest in improving its business at a time of increasing competitive pressures.
“Using the real estate to fund the acquisition will leave Kohl’s in a weaker position," Mr. Saunders said.
Kohl’s argued against a sale-leaseback of real estate when activist investor Macellum Capital Management LLC proposed the idea as part of its proxy battle with the retailer earlier this year.
“The sale leasebacks that they are demanding are an inefficient source of financing that would negatively impact margins by adding unnecessary rent expenses in perpetuity and risk Kohl’s investment grade rating," Kohl’s said at the time.
To be sure, sale leasebacks can work, particularly when they are done on a smaller scale.
Hudson’s Bay Co., which owns a chain of Canadian department stores as well as Saks Fifth Avenue, created joint ventures with mall owners to hold some of its real estate. Hudson’s Bay has since gone private. In a letter to suppliers, Saks Chief Executive Marc Metrick said the company posted strong sales growth in the most recent quarter.
Macy’s Inc. resisted pressure from an activist in recent years to spin off its real-estate holdings and opted for one-off deals, like selling its men’s store in San Francisco’s Union Square. As of January, it owned 427 of its 725 locations, although it leased the land on 104 of those properties.
In 2020, Big Lots Inc. raised $725 million from selling and leasing back several distribution centers. “Selling a warehouse won’t encumber the company in the same way as selling off a portfolio of stores," said Joe Feldman, a senior analyst at Telsey Advisory Group. “When it’s done on a broader scale, there is a history of this not working."
Franchise Group Chief Executive Brian Kahn has a background in private equity. He founded and has served as the investment manager of Vintage Capital Management and its predecessor since 1998. As of May, Vintage owned 28% of Franchise Group’s shares outstanding.
News of the negotiations, earlier reported by The Wall Street Journal, sent Kohl’s shares up 9.5% to $45.59 Tuesday. The stock had declined more than 20% over the past year. The shares of Franchise Group closed up 4.8% to $38.77.
In May, Kohl’s shareholders rejected an activist investor’s push to replace up to 10 directors and endorsed the existing board as the retailer explored a potential sale. Kohl’s told investors it was serious about entertaining offers and that changing the board could have disrupted the talks, according to people familiar with the situation.
Several weeks ago, Kohl’s had indicated to suitors that it believed the company was worth at least $70 a share, according to some of these people. The chain subsequently reported a drop in quarterly sales and lowered its sales and profit guidance for the year amid worsening conditions for retailers.
