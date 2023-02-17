Kolkata’s Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port’s Apr-Jan cargo handling up 14.75%

New Delhi: Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port (SMP Kolkata) on Friday reported a 14.75% growth in cargo handling in the first ten months of fiscal year 2023. SMP Kolkata handled an all-time record cargo traffic of 54.254 million tonne (MT) during April 2022 to January 2023, compared with 47.282 million tonne in the year-ago period.

SMP Kolkata ranked fifth in cargo handling among major Indian ports during the period under review.

The Haldia Dock Complex (HDC) handled 40.162 MT of cargo during April 2022 to January 2023 vis-à-vis 34.749 MT during April 2021to January 2022 (an increase of 15.58%).

Kolkata Dock System (KDS) handled 14.092 MT of cargo in April 2022 to January 2023 vis-à-vis 12.533 MT during April 2021to January 2022, a growth of 12.44%.

During April 2022 to January 2023, SMP, Kolkata handled rail-borne traffic of 28.823 MT (KDS-4.92 MT, HDC-23.903 MT) against 24.974 MT (KDS-4.91 MT, HDC-20.064 MT) in April 2021to January 2022, registering a growth of 15.41%.

During April 2022 to January 2023, 1221 rakes were received and 1249 dispatched at KDS; at HDC, 5293 rakes were received and 5300 were dispatched during the same period.

Major commodities handled at the port include LPG, Vegetable Oil, other liquid, Manganese Ore, Iron & Steel, Pulses/Preas, Coking Coal and container etc. at Kolkata Dock System(KDS) and POL (Crude), LPG, Other Ore, Coking Coal, Non Coking Coal, Fly ash and Lime Stone etc at Haldia Dock Complex (HDC).

SMP Kolkata is expected to handle more than 65 million tonne of cargo by the end of 2022-23 against 58.175 million tonne of cargo handled during 2021-22.