Kolkata’s Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port’s Apr-Jan cargo handling up 14.75%
SMP Kolkata is expected to handle more than 65 million tonne of cargo by the end of 2022-23 against 58.175 million tonne of cargo handled during 2021-22.
New Delhi: Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port (SMP Kolkata) on Friday reported a 14.75% growth in cargo handling in the first ten months of fiscal year 2023. SMP Kolkata handled an all-time record cargo traffic of 54.254 million tonne (MT) during April 2022 to January 2023, compared with 47.282 million tonne in the year-ago period.
