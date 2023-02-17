Kolkata’s Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port’s Apr-Jan cargo handling up 14.75%

New Delhi: Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port (SMP Kolkata) on Friday reported a 14.75% growth in cargo handling in the first ten months of fiscal year 2023. SMP Kolkata handled an all-time record cargo traffic of 54.254 million tonne (MT) during April 2022 to January 2023, compared with 47.282 million tonne in the year-ago period.

