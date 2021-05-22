NEW DELHI: Homegrown social media platform Koo has met compliance requirements under the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021, ahead of the prescribed date of 25 May, the company said on Saturday.

As per the rules released by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeITY) on 25 February, significant social media intermediaries have to appoint a chief compliance officer, a nodal contact person who will coordinate with law enforcement agencies and a resident grievance officer. All three have to be residents of India. However, the ministry did not specify the minimum user base required for a platform to qualify as a significant social media intermediary.

Koo, which has close to six million downloads, said it falls in the 'significant social media intermediary' category and had complied with all the requirements specified in the guidelines.

The company said its privacy policy, terms of use and community guidelines reflect the requirements of the rules as applicable to significant social media intermediaries. In addition, Koo has implemented a due diligence and grievance redressal mechanism supported by an Indian resident chief compliance officer, nodal officer and grievance officer. The company did not divulge the details of the new appointees.

Aprameya Radhakrishna, co-founder and CEO of Koo said, “As a company which is building an India-first product, user safety and convenience is of utmost importance and we deeply care about it. Complying with the new social media guidelines published by the government of India within time clearly shows why it's important to have Indian social media players thriving in the country."

Founded in March 2020, it positions itself as a micro-blogging platform for Indic language users and is available in multiple local languages.

Mayank Bidawatka, co-founder of Koo said, “Given that we had three months to comply with the new guidelines, we interviewed candidates and finally identified experienced colleagues from within the team. They are already familiar with the systems we have in place and will be the best people to further build on top of it."

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeITY), in its guidelines, also required big social media companies to take down unlawful content within a specific time frame after being served either a court order or a notice by an appropriate government agency.

In addition, “significant social media intermediaries" will also be required to identify the “first originator" of “mischievous content" on messaging apps, a move that has sparked fears of state surveillance.

