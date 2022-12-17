Koo's Twitter handle suspended, Mayank Bidawatka reacts

Koo's Twitter handle suspended, Mayank Bidawatka reacts2 min read . 10:30 AM IST
This comes a day after Twitter suspended the accounts of roughly half a dozen prominent journalists, who have been covering the social media site and Elon Musk.
Twitter has not missed a chance to be in the headlines since billionaire Elon Musk took over the microblogging site. The social media platform has recently suspended the accounts of several global journalists who were covering and writing about Musk.
In another development, Twitter has also suspended the account of its Indian rival 'Koo' on Friday. Mayank Bidawatka, co-founder of the homegrown microblogging platform provided this information on his official Twitter handle.
"I forgot. There's more! - Banning Mastodon account. - Not allowing mastodon links saying it's unsafe. - Banning Koo's eminence handle. I mean seriously. How much more control does the guy need?" Bidawatka wrote.
In a series of tweets, Bidawatka also questioned the rationale behind suspending the @kooeminence account, which has been set up only a few days ago for queries posed by celebrities and VIPs wanting to use the Indian social media platform.
“1. Posting publicly available info isn't doxxing. Why shoot the messenger? 2. Journalists that posted links did nothing wrong. Posting a link to publicly available info isn't doxxing the way posting a link to an online article isn't plagiarism," the Koo co-founder said.
“3. Leaving spaces without answering journalists is bad. 4. Creating policies out of thin air to suit yourself is worse. 5. Changing your stance every other day is inconsistent. 6. Posting a video of an unknown car on Twitter with the car plate showing - how's that allowed? 7. Killing spaces overnight to control conversations. The list is endless. This isn't democracy. This is a strong need to exercise power & control. And shouldn't be allowed. We need to speak up!" he added.
He further stated that Koo is the best alternative of Twitter and claimed that the Indian microblogging outlet has never created policies out of thin air.
Bidawatka tweeted, “We've never created policies out of thin air. Everything is user focused and transparent. It's the most inclusive platform. It's time to take action instead of just discussing. This won't stop here unless we make it!"
He also questioned, “I forgot. There's more! I mean seriously. How much more control does the guy need?"
“And guess what! Suddenly. Almost suddenly #ElonIsDestroyingTwitter has been removed from the trending section. Twitter is a publisher. Not a platform anymore!" he added.
This comes a day after Twitter suspended the accounts of roughly half a dozen prominent journalists, who have been covering the social media site and Musk, citing they had violated rules against "doxxing."
The suspended accounts include those of Ryan Mac of The New York Times, Donie O'Sullivan of CNN, Drew Harwell of The Washington Post, Matt Binder of Mashable, Micah Lee of The Intercept, political journalist Keith Olbermann, Aaron Rupar and Tony Webster, both independent journalists, the New York Times reported.
(With ANI inputs)
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.