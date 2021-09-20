NEW DELHI : Building on the fan base for Korean food, web shows and beauty products in India, the Korean Tourism Organization (KTO) has collaborated with multiple brands for a series of virtual Korean experiences, along with a social media contest and special offers on Korean products, starting 17 September, that will last until 15 November.

KTO said the initiative has been taken to allow Indians to experience Korea up until travel restrictions are lifted.

Announcing the inititaives, Young-Geul Choi, director, Korea Tourism Organization, New Delhi office, said, "We have noticed the increasing trend for Hallyu wave in India, especially during the pandemic, when K-Drama, K-Food and K-pop engaged many Indians. So, we thought of coming up with a series of events which could keep Indian travellers and Hallyu lovers connected with Korea, till the time travel restrictions are lifted and they are able to travel to the destination. With the KXperience project and our collaboration with multiple brands, we wish to bring Korea to comfort of Indian homes."

This includes the K-Pop experience, a collaboration between KTO and AleXa, a pop star from Korea and Shraey Khanna, a dancer, choreographer, and singer from India. The Korean artist will be seen showcasing signature Korean dance moves while Khanna will respond with Bollywood steps on social media.

The K-Food experience will feature a Bollywood female actor taking up the challenge of making a Korean meal on the OTT show Star vs Food on Discovery+. The K-Beauty experience in collaboration with Innisfree, an eco-friendly make-up brand from south Korea will showcase some Korean skincare tips as part of a masterclass. As part of the K-Drama initiative, fashion, beauty, food, and entertainment influencers will talk about the impact of Korean drama shows.

These four initiatives will lead to a pan-India social media contest—The K Challenge—which will be hosted on a microsite powered by ticketing site BookMyShow. Consumers would further be able to recreate their own versions inspired by the KXperience elements and upload the content on their social media channels, which would help them win prizes in return.

KTO has also collaborated with e-commerce site Korikart.com and startup CulturaGo to offer special discounts on Korean products and online culture courses.

