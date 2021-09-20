Korea Tourism Organization creates consumer initiatives to build India fan base

Announcing the inititaives, Young-Geul Choi, director, Korea Tourism Organization, New Delhi office, said, "We have noticed the increasing trend for Hallyu wave in India, especially during the pandemic, when K-Drama, K-Food and K-pop engaged many Indians. So, we thought of coming up with a series of events which could keep Indian travellers and Hallyu lovers connected with Korea, till the time travel restrictions are lifted and they are able to travel to the destination. With the KXperience project and our collaboration with multiple brands, we wish to bring Korea to comfort of Indian homes."