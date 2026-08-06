Hybe machine: inside the Korean music giant’s quest to win India

In the summer of 2002, five women clad in various shades of pink hit the TV screens on Channel V, singing and dancing to ‘Hum naye geet sunaaye’ (we sing new songs), promising to be the rebellious new voice of Y2K girls and young women. Store shelves were lined with pink cassettes exclaiming ‘Viva!’. It had eight songs written by the legendary poet Javed Akhtar, spanning the nature of love and relationships and a fierce desire for independence. The all-girl group was India’s first, and sold over 500,000 copies of its album, as per The Economic Times, before splitting a couple of years later.
In the two decades since, India has barely had an all-girl music group. Cassettes gave way to CDs, only to be rapidly replaced with the era of music downloads and now, streaming. Film music engulfed the music industry in the 2000s, before the resurgence of independent (but largely male) musicians in languages like Punjabi, Haryanvi and Bhojpuri, along with Tamil and Telugu.
Indian music occupies an entirely new universe today than it did at the turn of the century. Yet, the country is set to get a brand new all-girl band again, 25 years later, thanks to a billion-dollar South Korean music and media corporation.
Last September, Seoul-based Hybe Corp., the ‘Big Four’ music company behind Korean boy-band BTS, discreetly set up an office in Mumbai. This year, it began a series of auditions across 10 Indian cities and five global ones with a large Indian diaspora, hunting for the members of an all-girl band the company intends to build on the principles of K-pop hit acts.
Hybe’s best-known girl groups include Le Sserafim and their recent American co-creation Katseye.
Alongside Hybe, Korea’s ‘Big Four’ includes SM Entertainment, JYP Entertainment and YG Entertainment.
But why is a South Korean multinational music label, with over $5 billion in market cap and $1.8 billion in annual revenue, setting up shop in India? Why is it building a ‘K-pop-style’ girl band in the country? Most important: what does this tell us about the future of the music business here?
The new wave
While teenaged girls and young women were reciting the lyrics to the music of Viva! and other American bands, a generation of young children were getting their first brush with Korean music instead.
“When I was a kid, I would watch the TV channel Animax a lot,” says 20-something Aditya Mhaske, a Mumbai-based executive who runs K-pop fan meets and other events in his spare time. “In those days, the early-2000s, Animax played K-pop music instead of ads during its ad breaks. That is how I got started. Then, I really got into K-pop because of Super Junior (a K-pop band founded by Hybe’s rival SM Entertainment in 2005).”
For an entire generation of young Indians, largely under 25 and brought up in the big cities, non-Indian music has always included the stars of Korea’s ‘Hallyu wave’—a term referencing the rise of South Korean culture across the world. For 22-year-old singer and dancer Payal Chaudhary, based in Mumbai, the first brush with Korean music was a little later than Mhaske’s Animax days.
“Gangnam Style (released 2012) was the first time I was introduced to a new culture,” she says. “I was in the 4th or 5th standard. I had watched the video on someone’s phone. I did not understand the lyrics but the music was so good! Every kid was dancing to it.”
Gangnam Style by Korean singer PSY was the first video on YouTube to ever reach 1 billion views, in less than six months from its release. Another four years later, Chaudhary and her friends were caught up in an entirely new wave of Korean music.
“Everything changed in 2016 when I first saw BTS,” she says. “That year, the band received a global award. When I saw the band members, I remember thinking the seven of them look the same.”
Cut to today, Chaudhary is waiting to hear back from the Mumbai audition of Hybe’s upcoming all-girl music group. This wasn’t her first audition for the Korean music industry though. In 2022 and 2023, JYP had also held auditions, looking for a K-pop idol from the country.
“I went to audition for them (JYP) in Andheri (a Mumbai suburb). I sang and danced well, but I was too overweight. I weighed 65kg back then. The Korean labels are very strict about their criteria—you have to be able to sing and dance, and you have to look a certain way,” Chaudhary says.
Determined to make it work, she worked hard on her physique in time for Hybe’s auditions. “I am 43kg now.”