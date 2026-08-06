Hybe machine: inside the Korean music giant’s quest to win India

In the summer of 2002, five women clad in various shades of pink hit the TV screens on Channel V, singing and dancing to ‘Hum naye geet sunaaye’ (we sing new songs), promising to be the rebellious new voice of Y2K girls and young women. Store shelves were lined with pink cassettes exclaiming ‘Viva!’. It had eight songs written by the legendary poet Javed Akhtar, spanning the nature of love and relationships and a fierce desire for independence. The all-girl group was India’s first, and sold over 500,000 copies of its album, as per The Economic Times, before splitting a couple of years later.