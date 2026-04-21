After years of distress, Kota's Resonance nears debt deal with 80% haircut

Mansi Verma
4 min read21 Apr 2026, 06:00 AM IST
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Resonance, founded by educator R.K. Verma, was among the best-known names in India’s entrance exam coaching market through the 2000s and early 2010s, Photo: Pradeep Gaur/Mint
Summary
Following the covid disruption, Kota’s coaching ecosystem experienced a prolonged period of closures and uncertainty. While legacy players such as Resonance attempted to adapt through online classes, competition intensified from new-age edtech entrants

KKR & Co-backed Kota-based test preparation company Resonance Eduventures Ltd. is nearing an asset reconstruction company (ARC)-led debt resolution that may see lenders taking about 80% haircut on principal claims, according to two people aware of the matter.

“Only one ARC has bid for the debt and the deal is nearing completion where it will acquire a majority of the debt. Though the final negotiations on the terms of the deal will decide closure timelines,” said the first person cited above.

The proposed transaction comes amid stress in India’s once-booming offline coaching sector. Following the covid disruption, Kota’s coaching ecosystem experienced a prolonged period of closures and uncertainty. While legacy players such as Resonance attempted to adapt through online classes, competition intensified from new-age edtech entrants and heavily funded incumbents, even as faculty poaching and rising marketing spends made survival tougher.

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Resonance's debt sale process involved two Swiss challenge advertisements, the person said, but no competing bidder emerged during the challenge period, leading to its expiry. In a Swiss challenge, third parties are invited to submit counter-bids against an original offer. The mandate for the transaction is being handled by Azalea Capital Advisors, according to the people cited above.

The proposed transaction follows years of recovery efforts by lenders and legal proceedings. During the mid-2010s, KKR & Co. Inc. was an active player in India’s fast-growing private credit market, extending structured loans to multiple mid-sized companies. That strategy later came under strain after the Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services (IL&FS) crisis exposed risks in leveraged borrowers, with Resonance emerging as one of the stressed exposures.

In 2016, KKR extended a structured financing package of about 670 crore to Resonance, with a large portion used to buy out earlier investors and the rest earmarked for expansion and debt repayment.

“The company repaid around 160-170 crore of debt in the early years after the KKR transaction, along with some interest servicing,” one of the sources said. “The debt burden, however, became difficult to service after the pandemic disrupted physical coaching operations and Kota’s student ecosystem came under pressure.”

Resonance subsequently defaulted, with principal outstanding at around 580 crore when the account turned stressed. “With accrued interest and penal charges over multiple years, total claims are estimated to be closer to 1,700-1,800 crore,” the second person said.

Over the years, the lender pool has evolved and now includes InCred Finance, which holds a large exposure after the KKR merger in 2022, Bank of India Mutual Fund, DSP Mutual Fund, and L&T Finance, according to the people.

Queries sent to Resonance, Azalea Capital Advisors, InCred Finance, BOI Mutual Fund, and DSP Mutual Fund did not elicit a response at the time of publishing.

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Legal attempts fall flat

Lenders had attempted recovery through proceedings before the National Company Law Tribunal's Jaipur bench, seeking to establish claims over operating entities within the group. At least three insolvency-related petitions and connected interlocutory applications filed by InCred Financial Services Ltd. against Resonance Eduventures before the bench have since been disposed of, according to case records on its website. The latest case was disposed of on 10 February 2026.

“Some of the NCLT proceedings were dismissed after lenders’ attempt to treat key operating entities as co-obligors did not succeed,” said the first person cited above.

Resonance, founded by educator R.K. Verma, was among the best-known names in India’s entrance exam coaching market through the 2000s and early 2010s, building a strong franchise in IIT-JEE and medical entrance preparation from its Kota base.

Despite the debt overhang, Resonance’s southern subsidiary, BASE Educational Services, remains Ebitda positive, while the Kota business has returned to marginal operating profitability after cost rationalization.

Resonance Eduventures’ financial performance has remained volatile over the past five years, with revenue largely remaining flat, according to market intelligence platform Tracxn.

In FY25, it clocked 164.9 crore, slightly higher than 158.1 crore in FY21. It swung back to profit of 8.5 crore profit in FY25, from a 2.2 crore loss in FY24. In FY21, the firm logged a profit of 16.4 crore.

Meanwhile, Base Educational Services has delivered steady growth, with revenue rising from 48.2 crore in FY21 to 80.9 crore in FY25, while net profit remained flat at 12.3 crore.

“The coaching model carries high operating leverage, which could lift margins on incremental enrolments. The company also holds two Kota buildings, one of which has been leased to another test-prep firm,” said one of the people cited above.

Any turnaround is expected to depend significantly on founder Verma, according to the first person.

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In India’s coaching industry, student enrolments are often linked to the reputation of star faculty, making academic continuity a key factor in recovery efforts. Earlier lender attempts to install outside professional management did not succeed operationally, the person added.

Indian test prep industry has seen a long list of troubled firms, including Byju’s, Unacademy, and Aakash, among others.

About the Author

Mansi Verma

Mansi Verma is a senior correspondent covering private capital in India for Mint. Think of strategy shifts, private equity and venture capital deals, the companies trying to go public, and occasionally, the ones falling apart.<br><br>She moved into this beat in 2022, and has been following it closely since. Prior to Mint, Mansi worked at Moneycontrol, where she covered jobs and edtech, reporting extensively on the 2022–2024 startup and IT layoffs cycle. Her work during this period focused on what happens to fast-growing companies when capital dries up, combining financial reporting with human-interest stories.<br><br>Mansi reported closely on Byju’s during a critical phase in its unravelling, and has since built a strong understanding of edtech businesses, particularly unicorns, and the deeper structural challenges in education that many of them have struggled to solve. At Mint, she follows the flow of capital across VC and PE deals, exits and IPO pipelines, while also tracking large investment firms, and the financial services sector.<br><br>Outside of the newsroom, Mansi spends time exploring how technology is changing the way people think and work, while actively attempting to build a critical thinking human brain in the age of short-form everything.<br><br>She holds a Master’s degree in journalism and has moderated industry discussions on financial services and investments.

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

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