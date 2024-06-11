Kotak Alt invests ₹1,445 cr to fund Matrix Pharma’s buyout of Viatris' API biz
The acquisition is expected to make Matrix Pharma the second largest Indian player in antiretroviral API space. It will also gain access to Viatris’ network of 185 scientists and a repository of more than 600 drug master files (DMF).
Kotak Alternative Asset Managers, Kotak Mahindra Group’s alternative assets management entity, has invested ₹1,445 crore to partly finance the acquisition of US-based pharmaceutical major Viatris’ active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) business by Matrix Pharma Private Ltd.