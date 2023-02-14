Kotak Alternate Assets marks first close of $800 mn data centre fund
- The Kotak Data Centre Fund will invest in building data centre capacity, in a bid to support data-backed digital economy, enterprise cloud, 5G and IoT
Kotak Alternate Assets, managed by Kotak Investment Advisors Ltd, on Tuesday said it has marked the first close of its Kotak Data Centre Fund at $590 million, raising about 74% of the targeted corpus of $800 million.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×