Kotak Alternate names Pushkar Jauhari as CEO for PE, VC arm

Kotak Alternate Asset Managers Ltd has appointed Pushkar Jauhari as chief executive of its private equity and venture capital division, the company said in a statement on Thursday.
Jauhari will lead investment strategy, fundraising, new investments, portfolio management and exits for Kotak Alternate's private equity and venture capital platform. “In my experience, good private equity investing starts with choosing the right businesses and staying closely involved as they grow. Kotak Alternate has an established platform and experienced investment teams,” Jauhari said.
Jauhari has been involved in over 25 private equities, mergers and acquisitions and public equity investments worth over $900 million. His experience covers fundraising, investment selection, working with portfolio companies and exits. He has also held over 10 board positions during his professional journey.
“He brings nearly 25 years of experience across private equity, venture capital and public markets in India and Europe. He has built a private equity business and worked across every stage of investing. His track record will be valuable as we grow the platform,” said Srini Sriniwasan, managing director, Kotak Alternatives.
Most recently, Pushkar played an instrumental role in building ValueQuest’s private equity business into a multi-fund franchise, growing its assets under management significantly. Before this, he held investment and leadership roles at Oman India Joint Investment Fund, Khazanah Nasional and TVS Capital Funds. He has also worked with global firms Fidelity Investments International and McKinsey & Co.
Meanwhile, Kotak Alternate, a part of Kotak Mahindra Group, focuses on alternative asset management and investment advisory businesses and has distinct specialist teams. Set up in early 2005, it has raised, managed, and advised over $22 billion across different asset classes, including private equity, real estate, infrastructure, special situations, private credit, and investment advisory.
Earlier this year, Kotak Alternate announced the final close of its 14th real estate fund at $1 billion, anchored by a $675 million commitment from a subsidiary of the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA), Mint reported.