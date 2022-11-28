“India is at the cusp of data explosion backed by digital economy, enterprise cloud, 5G and IoT. Over the next 5 years we see the data centre industry growing from 650MW to 2.2GW requiring a cumulative investment of $7 billion. At Kotak we have always led the way identifying new Investment opportunities and invested in empowered teams to execute plans to meet our investors’ target expectations," said Srini Sriniwasan, managing director at KIAL.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}