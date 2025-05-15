Kotak AMC targets extra ₹800 cr for new credit fund after initial ₹1,200 cr raise
SummaryKotak Credit Opportunities fund, launched two months ago, lends to companies with stable cash flows, adequate scale, and some vintage. It funds companies for special situations like acquisitions, exits for financial investors, warrant exercises, or corporate reorganizations, IPO-bound companies.
Kotak Mahindra Asset Management Company is targeting an additional ₹800 crore from wealthy individuals and firms for its new Kotak Credit Opportunities fund, after raising an initial ₹1,200 crore, Saurabh Tripathi, chief investment officer (CIO) at the company's private credit, said.