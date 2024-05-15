Niva Bupa ropes in Kotak, Axis, HDFC & three others to run its ₹3,000-crore IPO
Summary
- The development comes months after the company's majority shareholder True North sold a big chunk of its stake to its UK partner Bupa
- Niva Bupa, which has lined up six investment banks for its IPO, will be the second health insurer to go public this year, after GoDigit
Mumbai: Private health insurer Niva Bupa has lined up six investment banks to raise ₹3,000 crore in an initial public offering this year, three people aware of the development said.