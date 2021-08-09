Kotak Balanced Advantage Fund crosses Rs10,000 crore in assets

MUMBAI: Kotak Mahindra Asset Management Company on Monday said its Kotak Balanced Advantage Fund crossed the Rs10,000 crore assets under management (AUM) mark in August, within 3 years of the scheme’s launch.

Kotak Balanced Advantage Fund is an open-ended dynamic asset allocation fund, generating capital appreciation from a dynamically balanced portfolio of equity and equity-related securities, debt and money market securities. It follows a multi-cap approach for equity allocation and dynamic bond approach for debt allocation. The fund has delivered a return of 11.74% CAGR since its launch on 3 August 2018. The scheme has trimmed its equity allocation with rising market valuations. According to Value Research, unhedged equity exposure in the scheme now stands at just 34% of its assets.

Nilesh Shah, group president & managing director, Kotak Mahindra Asset Management, said, “The consistent performance of Kotak Balanced Advantage Fund over the last three years is a result of the collective efforts of the entire team working toward the benefit of the unit-holders. With more than 1,60,000 investors and over 9,000 distributors as on July 2021, we are grateful to all those who have put faith in Kotak Balanced Advantage Fund to achieve their long-term financial goals and are reaping its benefits."

Balanced Advantage Funds, also known as Dynamic Asset Allocation funds, have gained popularity in the hybrid funds space over the past few years. Many of these use derivatives to hedge equity exposure even while maintaining gross equity at levels needed for equity taxation - 65% of scheme's assets.

The balanced advantage category has delivered around 24% over the past year, according to data from Value Research, lower than the 44.3% delivered by the Nifty on account of debt allocation and hedging in the category. The Kotak Balanced Advantage Fund is the third largest in the category, after HDFC Balanced Advantage Fund and ICICI Prudential Balanced Advantage Fund. The two had assets worth ₹41,796 crore and 32,942 crore, respectively, as of June 2021.

