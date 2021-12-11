The board of directors of Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited, in its meeting held today, approved the appointment of Ashu Suyash as an independent director for five years. Sayush's tenure will start from January 24, 2022, till January 23, 2027.

In a statement to the stock exchanges today, Kotak Bank said Sayush was appointed after the recommendation of its Nomination and Remuneration Committee. Ashu Suyash has over 33 years of experience in the Indian financial services and the global information services sector.

She led Indian and multi-national businesses as CEO, set up companies from scratch, managed and grew complex regulated businesses, and drove transformation and change, the bank said.

The statement said she is in the process of setting up an innovative platform for daring and passionate entrepreneurs and is an Independent Director on the Board of Hindustan Unilever Limited.

Previously, she was the MD & CEO of CRISIL Ltd and a member of its risk management, stakeholders relationship and corporate social responsibility committees.

She brings a sharp insight into strategy, execution, finance, stakeholder management, risk and regulatory affairs and in leading global teams, the statement said.

Suyash also serves on the advisory committee on Corporate Insolvency and Liquidation of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India, and is an active member of several trade associations, has a keen interest in the education sector and serves on committees at NMIMS and NM College, NISM, the Advisory Boards of the Chartered Institute for Securities & Investment and Aseema Charitable Trust.

Over the years, Suyash has received several awards and has been recognised among the Top 50 Women in business in India and Asia.

