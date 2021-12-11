Kotak Bank appoints Ashu Suyash as independent director for 5 years

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Ashu Sayush previously served as the MD & CEO of CRISIL. She has over 33 years of experience in the Indian financial services and the global information services sector.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
The board of directors of Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited, in its meeting held today, approved the appointment of Ashu Suyash as an independent director for five years. Sayush's tenure will start from January 24, 2022, till January 23, 2027.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The board of directors of Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited, in its meeting held today, approved the appointment of Ashu Suyash as an independent director for five years. Sayush's tenure will start from January 24, 2022, till January 23, 2027.
In a statement to the stock exchanges today, Kotak Bank said Sayush was appointed after the recommendation of its Nomination and Remuneration Committee. Ashu Suyash has over 33 years of experience in the Indian financial services and the global information services sector.
In a statement to the stock exchanges today, Kotak Bank said Sayush was appointed after the recommendation of its Nomination and Remuneration Committee. Ashu Suyash has over 33 years of experience in the Indian financial services and the global information services sector.
Suyash also serves on the advisory committee on Corporate Insolvency and Liquidation of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India, and is an active member of several trade associations, has a keen interest in the education sector and serves on committees at NMIMS and NM College, NISM, the Advisory Boards of the Chartered Institute for Securities & Investment and Aseema Charitable Trust.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Over the years, Suyash has received several awards and has been recognised among the Top 50 Women in business in India and Asia.