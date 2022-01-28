Kotak Bank debit card services to remain unavailable for a few hours next week

Kotak Mahindra Bank has witnessed a 15% rise in its standalone net profit for the quarter ending December 2021

Private lender Kotak Mahindra Bank informed customers on Friday that its debit card services will remain unavailable for some time next week. “This is to inform you that Bank systems will be undergoing a maintenance activity on Monday 31st January, 2022 during 1.00 AM to 4.00 AM (IST)," Kotak said in an email sent to customers today. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

During this time, the following services will be temporarily unavailable on Kotak Bank Debit Card, "ATM, POS, ECOM, QR, payment Tokenization, Cardless cash withdrawal, PIN authentication & PIN generation, Blocking or unblocking of card, Card Controls - Transaction amount limit modification & activation or deactivation."

Subscribe to Continue Reading Start 15 Days Free Trial

