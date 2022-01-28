Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Kotak Bank debit card services to remain unavailable for a few hours next week

The bank said that its net customer additions in Q3FY22 was 2.1 million as against that of 0.8 million in Q3FY21. Photo: Mint 
1 min read . 01:32 PM IST Livemint

Kotak Mahindra Bank has witnessed a 15% rise in its standalone net profit for the quarter ending December 2021

Private lender Kotak Mahindra Bank informed customers on Friday that its debit card services will remain unavailable for some time next week.  “This is to inform you that Bank systems will be undergoing a maintenance activity on Monday 31st January, 2022 during 1.00 AM to 4.00 AM (IST)," Kotak said in an email sent to customers today.

During this time, the following services will be temporarily unavailable on Kotak Bank Debit Card, “ATM, POS, ECOM, QR, payment Tokenization, Cardless cash withdrawal, PIN authentication & PIN generation, Blocking or unblocking of card, Card Controls - Transaction amount limit modification & activation or deactivation."

Kotak Mahindra Bank has witnessed a 15% rise in its standalone net profit for the quarter ending December 2021 at 2,131 crore from 1,853 crore in the same quarter last year. Shares of Kotak Bank were trading over 1% higher at 1,916 apiece on the BSE in Friday's afternoon deals.

Net interest income (NII) surged 11.8% to 4,334 crore as compared to 3,876 crore in the same quarter last year. Its net interest margin (NIM) for Q3FY22 was at 4.62%.

