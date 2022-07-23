On May 4, Kotak Bank's board recommended a dividend of ₹1.10 per equity share having a face value of ₹5 each out of the net profits for the year ended March 31, 2022. It said, "The Bank is obliged to pay dividend to those shareholders whose names are appearing in the register of members as on the book closure date. The dividend will be paid after the approval of the shareholders at the Annual General Meeting."