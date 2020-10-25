Kotak exploring potential takeover of IndusInd Bank

"Whenever financial crises have impacted the Indian economy and its financial institutions, the Promoter of the IndusInd Bank has positively intervened to support and improve the financial position of the bank. It has a solid track record of facilitating the acquisitions in 2002 of IndusInd Enterprises and Finance Ltd (IEFL) by the bank, followed by another one of Ashok Leyland Finance Ltd (ALF) in 2004. Very recently in July 2019, it supported the acquisition of Bharat Financial Inclusion Ltd (BFIL) by the IndusInd Bank. The Promoter would continue to support IndusInd Bank’s initiatives to grow inorganically should any such opportunities arise on the horizon in the future. It is worth recalling that amongst the 9 original licensees (4 institutional and 5 private) that were allowed to set up banking operations in 1994, IndusInd Bank is the only privately promoted bank that successfully continues its operations because of the promoter support.