Kotak fund, Premji Invest to infuse 600 cr in glass manufacturer

The company is currently undergoing an expansion plan to undertake the biggest float glass capacity in India till date and is setting up three manufacturing lines in Karnataka including one solar glass and two float glass production lines. Collectively, these three additions are likely to result in additional capacity estimated at 1,900 tonnes from about 1,250 tonnes per day. The gestation period of the new project is about 2 years. The total project outlay will be up to ₹2,500 crore.