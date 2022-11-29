Kotak fund to invest in Sanghi

Eshwar Karra, chief executive of Kotak Investment Advisors, said, “Sanghi Industries’ performance has been under pressure owing to high energy costs. This was further exacerbated by the upcoming debt repayment availed for the expansion capex. Kotak Special Situations Fund’s infusion terms out the debt and should correct the capital structure. It also underlines how KSSF has structured a solution that addresses Sanghi Industries’ specific financial requirements."