Kotak General Insurance automates vehicle inspection on its app through AI1 min read . Updated: 18 Jul 2022, 01:17 PM IST
- The technology will also help detect fraud based on pictures and videos uploaded, and hence aid the underwriting process
NEW DELHI: Kotak General Insurance on Monday said it was automating vehicle inspections for its motor insurance policy renewals with Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based technology. The insurance company has partnered Inspektlabs to implement this for its policies.