Kotak General Insurance automates vehicle inspection on its app through AI

“The do-it-yourself (DIY) process will help enhance customer experience and reduce turnaround time and frauds. Over the past few years artificial intelligence has become a mainstay for several of our businesses, and we at Kotak General Insurance have also spruced up technology to provide seamless solutions to our customers. We hope to serve our customers better with this new technology addition," said Suresh Sankaranarayanan, Chief Technology Officer, Kotak General Insurance Company Limited.