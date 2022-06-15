Kotak General Insurance partners with PhonePe to offer motor insurance1 min read . Updated: 15 Jun 2022, 03:52 PM IST

Betting big on the digital distribution and direct-to-customer space, Kotak Mahindra General Insurance Company Limited (Kotak General Insurance) on Wednesday announced that it has partnered with PhonePe Insurance Broking Services Pvt. Ltd (PhonePe), a digital payments platform to offer motor insurance to 380 million customers on the PhonePe platform. Through PhonePe, Kotak General Insurance will provide quick and seamless car and two-wheeler insurance policies to its customers.