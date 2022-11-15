Kotak gets 50% commitment from ADIA for $1 bn real estate fund2 min read . Updated: 15 Nov 2022, 01:17 PM IST
- With this new fund, Kotak Investment Advisors has raised, managed or advised more than $3.3 billion under its real estate fund series
Bengaluru: Kotak Mahindra Group’s alternative asset arm Kotak Investment Advisors Ltd (KIAL) has secured an anchor investment of $500 million from a wholly owned subsidiary of the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA) for its 13th real estate fund with a total size of $1 billion.