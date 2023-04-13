Kotak defers startup fund on weak market

Kotak India Alternate Allocation Fund was set up as an alternative investment fund under Sebi regulations last year. The fund aimed to raise ₹1,500 crore, including a greenshoe option of ₹750 crore. The fund’s objective was to diversify across PE/VC funds in sectors such as consumer, technology, healthcare, and financials, as well as across multiple stages, from early stage to growth stage and late stage across different vintages. ‘Vintage’ refers to first year the fund starts investing in companies.The fund was launched amid strong interest from high net worth individuals (HNIs) in the last few years to invest in the PE space. For a fund that has a fixed life cycle, there is a defined deployment period. If due to market conditions, the general partner (GP) isn’t able to deploy capital, they can return it along with fee earned so far.