Kotak Investment Advisors launches curated investment management platform

Kotak Investment Advisors, a subsidiary of Kotak Mahindra Bank, has announced the launch of Kotak Cherry, a curated tech-led investment management platform.
Kotak Cherry offers investing solutions to users via a digital app backed by experienced investment managers. It provides investment solutions ranging from stocks, bonds, mutual funds, fixed deposits and National Pension Scheme (NPS) to other investment opportunities like Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs).
Srikanth Subramanian, CEO-Designate, Kotak Cherry said, “In this digital age of automation and one-size-fits-all, we at Cherry believe in offering curated solutions that will help declutter investment options for our customers. Led by a solid team of credible and experienced professionals, we believe deep domain experience will matter when it comes to investing. It is a one-stop platform that will help people invest like experts. Cherry will soon have a complete open architecture, where the app user will soon be able to maintain their banking and broking relationships with providers of their choice, while still benefiting from the full power of our domain experience and curated services."
As per the company, Kotak Cherry is enabled as a Do It Yourself (DIY) execution platform. Going forward, the high-performing team of Kotak Cherry is also expected to offer financial life-stage solutions like stock baskets, robo advisory, life-, medical-, general- insurance, and enable international investing. Kotak Cherry’s technology is founded on principles of agility and collaboration, built for scale and resilience, as per the press release.
One needs to have PAN, Aadhaar and bank account details for onboarding the Kotak Cherry app.