Kotak Investment Banking shuffles top deck, names co-CEOs

Kotak Investment Banking on Thursday announced a leadership transition, appointing Ramesh Srinivasan as non-executive vice chairman of the board and naming V. Jayasankar and Sourav Mallik as managing directors and co-chief executive officers, effective 1 August.
The changes are aimed at ensuring leadership continuity, preserving institutional knowledge and supporting the firm's next phase of growth, the company said in a statement.
“Over the last decade, Kotak Investment Banking under Ramesh's leadership has strengthened its position as a trusted, differentiated and market-leading franchise. Jayasankar and Sourav are exceptionally well placed to lead the business,” said Uday Kotak, chairman of Kotak Investment Banking.
“They bring deep institutional knowledge, long-standing client relationships, specialist product expertise and an outstanding track record of execution. Together, they will ensure continuity and take the business to its next phase of growth,” he added.
The board has approved Srinivasan's appointment for a three-year term. A Kotak Group veteran of more than three decades, he has played a key role in building Kotak Investment Banking into one of India's leading investment banking franchises, the company said.
As non-executive vice chairman, Srinivasan will advise the management on strategic priorities, strengthen client engagement, deepen the firm's regulatory insights and support the Kotak Group on key institutional relationships.
Jayasankar and Mallik will jointly lead the investment banking business with equal authority and responsibility. The co-CEO structure builds on their long-standing partnership and shared commitment to the firm's clients, people and growth strategy, the company said.
A subsidiary of Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd, Kotak Investment Banking traces its origins to the early 1990s and has grown alongside India's capital markets into one of the country's leading investment banking franchises. The business is anchored in specialist product expertise, deep client relationships and innovative solutions that have earned repeat mandates across market cycles.
The firm provides financial advisory and financing solutions to Indian and multinational corporations, promoters and financial sponsors across sectors, with services spanning equity capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and private equity advisory.