Kotak Life Insurance, Aria tie-up to help nominees manage death claim amount
- Making a financial plan with a lumpsum amount can be difficult, especially when there is a bereavement in the family
Managing a huge amount of money requires sound financial planning, but that may not be easy when one is grieving loss of a near and dear one. Now, Kotak Life Insurance has entered into a tie-up with Association of Registered Investment Advisers (Aria) to help insurance nominees manage these lumpsum payments with proper financial planning.
