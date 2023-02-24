Kotak Life Insurance, Aria tie-up to help nominees manage death claim amount

“A widowed women may be quite emotional at the beginning. So, the initial time is just spent on interacting, empathizing with them, letting them settle down. It is about slowly consolidating the finances. Slowly, as we consolidate their finances, look for more documentation, etc. it often happens that there are more funds available than they were aware of. This also helps them to slowly feel better and makes them more comfortable with the RIA. In the meantime, it is okay for the funds to just lie in a bank fixed deposit (FD)," Maheshwari points out.