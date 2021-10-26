Kotak Mahindra AMC gets relief from SAT; tribunal partly stays Sebi order

In its order, Sebi had said that there was "utter neglect of due diligence, inordinate delay in communicating with the investors, violation of the statutory sanctity of the maturity dates of the FMP schemes, permitting extension of the maturity of the ZCNCDs of the issuers in contravention of extant regulations etc". "... there remains no doubt in mind that the noticee (Kotak Mahindra AMC) has acted in gross violation of provisions of the Sebi Act, 1992, MF Regulations, 1996 as well as various circulars issued by Sebi from time to time," Sebi had said.