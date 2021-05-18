Private lender Kotak Mahindra Bank on Monday said that it has acquired 1.3 crore shares i.e., around 46.7% equity of Kotak Mahindra Pension Fund from Kotak Mahindra Asset Management Company Limited.

''Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited has acquired 1,30,80,000 Equity Shares (~46.7% of the issued and paid-up Equity Share Capital) of Kotak Mahindra Pension Fund Limited (“KMPFL") from Kotak Mahindra Asset Management Company Limited (“KMAMC“)'', the bank said.

KMPFL was a direct subsidiary of KMAMC and that, post the said acquisition of shares, KMPFL has now become a direct subsidiary of the bank, it said in an exchange filing.

The acquisition of shares has been completed pursuant to approvals from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and the PFRDA. The acquisition was completed on May 17, 2021 with a cash consideration of ₹12.71 crore.

It may be further noted that the acquisition price has been arrived at on the basis of a valuation conducted by an independent chartered accountant firm and the said transaction is at arms’ length and in the ordinary course of business, it added.

