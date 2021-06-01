MUMBAI: Kotak Mahindra Bank on Tuesday said its customers can now instantly update their correspondence address with the lender on net banking via DigiLocker. The bank has integrated its net banking platform with DigiLocker.

With many customers having relocated to their hometowns amid the pandemic, this facility gives customers one more option through which they can easily change their correspondence address – instantly and completely online. All a customer needs to update her/his address using DigiLocker is a valid DigiLocker account.

Puneet Kapoor, president - products, Alternate Channels and Customer Experience Delivery, Kotak Mahindra Bank said, “Our emphasis at Kotak is to see how we can better support our customers with digital-first initiatives that make banking simpler, safer and problem-free. The integration with DigiLocker is one more step in that direction, enabling Kotak customers to instantly update their correspondence address, completely online and with no paperwork required, resulting in peace of mind for our customers."

The process to update one’s correspondence address is simple and convenient. A customer logs in to net banking, Goes to Profile -> Update Communication Address - chooses the “Update address by DigiLocker Login" option - is redirected to DigiLocker, signs in to her/his DigiLocker account and completes authentication by entering the OTP and Security PIN.

After consent, the address as it appears on the customer’s Aadhaar card is displayed and on confirmation by the customer, the correspondence address with the bank is updated. DigiLocker is one of the flagship initiatives under the Government of India’s Digital India programme aimed at providing paperless governance to citizens.

