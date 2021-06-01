Kotak Mahindra Bank allows customers to update their address via Digilocker

Puneet Kapoor, president - products, Alternate Channels and Customer Experience Delivery, Kotak Mahindra Bank said, “Our emphasis at Kotak is to see how we can better support our customers with digital-first initiatives that make banking simpler, safer and problem-free. The integration with DigiLocker is one more step in that direction, enabling Kotak customers to instantly update their correspondence address, completely online and with no paperwork required, resulting in peace of mind for our customers."